Three Burundian peacekeepers were killed in the Central African Republic by “unidentified armed combatants”, announced Friday, December 25 the UN. Presidential and legislative elections are to be held Sunday, December 27 in the country.

“Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded in Dékoa” (center), the UN said, condemning attacks by “unidentified armed combatants”. The attacks come as the coalition of rebel groups, on the offensive for a week against the Central African government, broke its ceasefire on Friday.

Thursday, December 24, the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca), had been reinforced by the arrival of 300 peacekeepers for “secure the elections”, according to the UN.

In total, around 11,500 peacekeepers, will try to ensure the security of the presidential and legislative elections, to preserve a semblance of constitutional order. According to the world organization’s count, more than 55,000 people have fled the country, for fear of the presence of armed groups.