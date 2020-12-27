D-Day in the Central African Republic. The country votes Sunday, December 27 to elect a president and deputies but a large part will be prevented from doing so in a country still in civil war and under the threat of a new rebel offensive against the regime of the outgoing president and favorite candidate, Faustin-Archange Touadera.

The armed groups, which already controlled two-thirds of the territory and swore, nine days ago, to “to walk on Bangui” to prevent the ballot, are currently kept at a distance from the capital of this country among the poorest in the world. Thanks to the reinforcement of hundreds of Russian paramilitaries, Rwandan soldiers and peacekeepers from the peacekeeping force of the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca).

The holding of these presidential and legislative elections is therefore a major issue for the country but also for the international community, which has been trying to help it rebuild and maintain relative security there since 2014.

The capital was calm in the middle of the morning but very many peacekeepers and Central African and Rwandan soldiers patrolled in all the neighborhoods. White Minusca armored vehicles topped with machine guns were stationed in front of the polling stations. Like in high school Bartholomew Boganda, in the east of Bangui. About thirty voters waited in front of the establishment at the opening.

The opposition is advancing in dispersed order, with no less than 15 candidates, facing a Touadéra who, according to experts and diplomats, has every chance of obtaining a second term. But she accuses the head of state’s camp of preparing massive fraud to win in the first round.