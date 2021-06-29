R.According to UN experts, Russian forces are responsible for serious human rights violations in the Central African Republic. The acts committed by government forces along with Russian forces officially operating as “military advisers” “included excessive use of force, indiscriminate killings, and large-scale occupation and looting of schools and humanitarian organizations.” internal report to the Security Council of the United Nations, which is available to the German Press Agency.



Image: FAZ





Since a rebellion in 2013, the civil war country has not found stability. Fighting between armed groups and government troops supported by the Russians displaced more than 180,000 people there this spring.

The Central African Republic, a former French colony with around 4.7 million inhabitants, is one of the poorest countries in the world despite its rich mineral deposits. In the Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), it ranks second to last of 189 places – just ahead of Niger.

Lots of eyewitness accounts

According to their own statements, the UN experts collected statements from many eyewitnesses who confirmed the “active participation of Russian military advisors in combat operations” in a government offensive. According to many respondents, they led the advance on cities and villages.

In the spring, a UN expert committee had brought the private Russian “Wagner” group and the “security companies” Sewa Security Services and Lobaye Invest Sarlu into connection with violent attacks in the country since December.

There are repeated reports of the deployment of Russian mercenaries in various countries, including Libya, a country with a civil war. President Vladimir Putin once said about this: Mercenaries from all possible states are deployed in the country. If Russians fight under it, they are not there on behalf of the state.