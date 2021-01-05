No electoral surprises in the Central African Republic. Outgoing president Faustin Archange Touadéra was declared re-elected on Monday January 4 in the presidential election on December 27. The 63-year-old pure mathematics teacher won 53.92% of the votes cast, according to results proclaimed by the National Elections Authority (ANE). He won in the face of opposition dispersed between 16 candidates, former Prime Minister Anicet Georges Dologuélé only coming second with 21.01% of the votes cast.

These results must be validated by the Constitutional Court after contentious appeals that the opposition has already announced, which speaks of “massive fraud” and countless voters left behind. One in two voters could not vote, under the threat of a rebel offensive in a country two-thirds under the control of armed groups.

The turnout, which was to truly legitimize a second term for the Head of State elected for the first time in 2016, was announced at 76.31%, but out of some 910,000 voters taken into account when initially 1.8 million were registered. “We counted the ballots in 2560 stations where the vote could actually take place, out of a total of 5448. In the others, the vote could not take place or the ballots were destroyed”, explained to AFP Théophile Momokoama, general rapporteur of the ANE.

These elections took place in a country where a very deadly civil war, initiated in 2013, had declined considerably in intensity since 2018, but in the grip of a new offensive by rebels determined to prevent the elections. On December 19, a coalition of the main armed groups who share two-thirds of the country had sworn to “take control of the whole territory”. Mr. Touadéra immediately denounced an “attempted coup” under the orders of François Bozizé, the former president overthrown in 2013 and whose presidential candidacy had been invalidated two weeks earlier by the Constitutional Court.

More than two weeks after the announcement of their offensive, the armed groups have hardly gained ground, according to the UN mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca) and the authorities. Large security forces, made up of UN peacekeepers, Russian paramilitaries and Rwandan special forces blocked their advance.