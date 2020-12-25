It is in a country still two-thirds controlled by armed rebel groups, that around 1.8 million voters are called to appoint a president and 140 deputies on December 27, 2020 in the Central African Republic. A second round is scheduled for February 14.

Forces involved

16 candidates are vying for this presidential election in a country in a situation of neither war nor peace. Among them, the outgoing president, Faustin Archange Touadéra, who appears as the favorite since the invalidation of the candidacy of his most serious challenger, the former president François Bozizé. The Constitutional Court invalidated the latter’s candidacy on December 3, on the grounds that the former head of state is under UN sanctions, which accuses him of having supported the counterinsurgency since his exile. so-called anti-balaka militias guilty, according to the Organization, of “war crimes”.

Deprived of its historic leader, the opposition advanced in dispersed order with 15 candidates against Mr. Touadéra, who could win in the first round. “First round KO!” is also the flagship slogan of his campaign. In the absence of a program, the outgoing president lists in his meetings the achievements he considers to have been carried out since 2016: peace agreement with the rebels, investments in education and health, reconstruction of an embryonic national army. . All this with the funds released by the European Union.

But François Bozizé, who attempted a coup on December 19, 2020, called on the opposition to regroup behind former Prime Minister Anicet-Georges Dologuélé. With this support, Anicet-Georges Dologuélé, an economist by training and former Prime Minister from 1999 to 2001, now appears to be the most serious opposition candidate against Faustin Archange Touadera. He is the man of regained stability, even if the population perceives him as a technocrat.

Communitarian vote

The Gbaya ethnic group, one of the main ones in the country, remains loyal to Mr. Bozizé, and his KNK party is firmly anchored in the North-West, its region, the most populous after the capital Bangui. The rest of the opposition also enjoys strongholds across the country.

The legislative elections promise to be even more difficult for Faustin Archange Touadéra and the party in power. The president’s party, the United Hearts Movement (MCU), “has not yet a solid rootedness and the party of François Bozizé, the KNK, eliminated from the presidential election will be present in the legislative elections”, assures Hans de Marie Heungoup of the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank. According to him, “the communalist voting logic is even stronger in the legislative elections than in the presidential election“.

As for the thousands of refugees, they will not be able to vote. A quarter of the inhabitants of this state among the poorest on the planet have fled their homes since the start of the conflict in 2013, and 675,000 remain to this day refugees in neighboring countries, according to the UN.

Seven years of civil war

The Central African Republic was ravaged by civil war after a coalition of predominantly Muslim armed groups, the Séléka, overthrew General François Bozizé’s regime in 2013. Clashes between Séléka from the North and Christian militias and “anti-balaka” animists have killed thousands of people between 2013 and 2014.

Violence has declined considerably, however, especially after a peace agreement in February 2019 between 14 armed groups and the government. However, the militias, ex-Séléka, ex-anti-balaka or others, continue sporadically to attack civilians, even if the reasons for these abuses are today much more villainous than communitarian.

“In exchange for a relative truce, the armed groups retain their territorial and economic control over a large part of the country, and haggle step by step on the implementation of the peace agreement “, affirmed in 2019 Thierry Vircoulon, Coordinator of the Observatory for Central and Southern Africa of the French Institute of International Relations, Sciences Po-USPC.

The peace accord, known as the “Khartoum Accord”, enshrines the impunity of warlords and gives them government posts. (It was) signed in February 2020 under the auspices of the African Union, with the blessing of the UN and thanks to the secret intermediation of Russia Thierry Vircoulon, researchers at IRIS The Conversation

Since this agreement, the war has evolved into a low-intensity conflict, where armed groups compete for control of the country’s resources: livestock, timber, diamonds and gold, while regularly perpetrating abuses against civilians.

A high-risk post-election

At least three of the largest armed groups occupying two-thirds of the Central African Republic have threatened to attack President Faustin Archange Touadéra’s power if the latter organizes fraud, as they accuse him, to obtain a second term.

For its part, the government accuses former President François Bozizé of preparing a “plan to destabilize the country”. Bozizé has also joined in recent weeks his stronghold in the North West, where he met the leaders of several armed groups in order to unify them. In recent days they have occupied the town of Bambari located 380 km from the capital Bangui, before being pushed back by the United Nations peacekeepers.

The armed groups would have the capacity to disrupt the ballot, especially as the candidacies of many of their cadres were invalidated. But the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca), with 11,500 peacekeepers, deployed an important device to ensure the security of the vote. And the country has received Russian and Rwandan reinforcements in recent days.

Will the elections preserve a precarious peace or throw the country into chaos? National and international observers situate this risk rather after the elections.