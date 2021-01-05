President Touadéra is re-elected. But over half of those eligible to vote could not vote at all – civil war is raging again.

BERLIN taz | The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, won the elections in his country. With 53.92 percent of the vote, the election commission declared him the winner of the polls on December 27 on Monday evening.

What sounds like routine is rather strange in the current situation in the country. Most of the Central African Republic is a war zone, the government controls little more than the capital Bangui and a few larger cities. Most of the armed groups formed the rebel alliance CPC (Coalition of Patriots for Change) in December and launched a storm on Bangui.

They first declared their solidarity with the ex-dictator François Bozizé, who was excluded from the elections, and then supported President Touadéra’s most important opponent candidate, Anicet Georges Dologuélé, which should not have inspired him. Special forces from Rwanda and private elite fighters from Russia initially helped the government army to maintain control, but according to official information on December 27, there were no elections at all in 29 of the country’s 71 administrative districts and only partially in six others.

Of 1,858,236 registered voters, only 910,784 were actually able to vote, the electoral commission has now announced. She quickly removed the other 947,452 from the statistics and, based on the remainder, announced a voter turnout of over 76 percent. Over 50,000 ballot papers were invalid, and election winner Touadéra received 346,687 votes – very little for an incontestable election victory in a country with 4.5 million inhabitants.

More than half of the registered voters could not have exercised their right to vote, complained on Tuesday in Bangui, the second-placed Dologuélé, who got 135,081 votes (21 percent). He does not recognize the result any more than do some other failed candidates. The results of the parliamentary election that took place at the same time are still pending.

None of this contributes to pacification of the country. Heavy fighting broke out between the CPC rebels and the army on Saturday and Sunday. The city of Damara, 75 kilometers from Bangui and home of the president, remained in government hands. But not the city of Bangassou 750 kilometers further east, which lies on the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is important for the smuggling of diamonds and other valuable items.

Government soldiers, government officials and humanitarian aid workers in Bangassou fled to the UN blue helmet base on Sunday and left control of the tens of thousands of people to the rebels. UN patrols in Bangassou continued, allowing the UN mission Minusca to claim the city did not fall. The exact location remained unclear on Tuesday.