The situation remains tense in the Central African Republic. On Saturday January 9, French fighter planes carried out a second overflight mission of the country, after a first mission of this type on December 23, 2020, announced a press release from the Elysee. It comes as insurgents launched attacks in two towns in the country, Bouar, 440 km north-west of the capital Bangui, and Grimari, 300 km north-east of the capital.

“At the request of President Touadera, and in agreement with Minusca [Mission multidimensionnelle intégrée des Nations unies pour la stabilisation en République centrafricaine], the President of the Republic ordered the realization of a second mission to fly over the Central African territory by fighter planes, “ warned the Elysee. “It marks France’s solidarity with the Central African people and its condemnation of the continued attempts to destabilize the country carried out by armed groups.”

Macron condemns destabilization attempts

The country is going through new political turbulence, after a presidential election marked by offensives by rebel groups trying to disrupt the ballot after the rejection of the candidacy of former President François Bozizé, overthrown in 2013. According to provisional results released Monday by the Central African electoral commission, Faustin-Archange Touadera, was re-elected with nearly 54% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election on December 27. However, voting had been prevented in some towns after attacks and the destruction of material necessary for voting.

In this context, Emmanuel Macron “reiterated its strong condemnation of the attempts by armed groups and certain political leaders, including François Bozizé, to undermine peace agreements and the constitutional electoral process supported by the international community”, said the statement sent on Saturday by the Elysee.