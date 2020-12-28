In Bangui, in the Central African capital, the violence promised by the rebel groups did not take place on Sunday, December 27. The presidential and legislative elections took place peacefully. The presence of peacekeepers backed by Central African, Rwandan and Russian soldiers dissuaded armed groups from approaching the city. An apparent calm that contrasts with the tensions in the rest of the country.

Seizures of electoral materials, death threats against voters and election officials or attacks on polling stations have prevented a significant part of the population from voting. For observers, the legitimacy of the election, whose favorite is the outgoing head of state Faustin-Archange Touadéra, is called into question. The final results are expected on January 19 with Eventually a second round scheduled for February 14.

