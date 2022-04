National Assembly unanimously approved the law “governing cryptocurrencies in the Central African Republic”| Photo: Pixabay

The Central African Republic (CAR), one of the poorest countries in the world, has adopted bitcoin as its official currency along with the CFA franc, the local government said on Wednesday. This is the second nation to adopt the measure. On September 7, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal exchange currency alongside the US dollar.

The National Assembly unanimously passed the law “governing cryptocurrencies in the Central African Republic” and the country’s president, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, enacted the rule, Chief of the Office of the Presidency, Obed Namsio, said in a statement.

RCA is “the first country in Africa to adopt bitcoin as a reference currency”, highlighted Namsio about this “historic decision” that puts the African country “on the map of the most courageous and visionary nations in the world”. “The adoption of bitcoin as the official currency represents a decisive step towards opening up new opportunities for our country,” he added.

Two-thirds of the country – rich in diamonds, uranium and gold – is controlled by militias and, according to the UN, some 692,000 people are internally displaced.