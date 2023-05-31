Faustin Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, announced on Tuesday that he will organize a referendum on a new constitution.

In a speech to the nation posted on Facebook, the president said, “I have decided…to put this project to a referendum,” setting the date for the referendum on July 30.

Touadera was elected in 2016 and returned for a second term in 2020.

The president is currently only entitled to hold office for two terms.

“There will be no third term, but the counter will go back to zero. So, anyone can seek to win a new term, including Touadera, if they want,” Fidel Guandjica, Touadera’s chief advisor, said after the announcement.