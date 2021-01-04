Central Africa The rebels captured an entire city in the Central African Republic

The attackers are believed to be supporters of the ex-president declared ineligible. The Russian-backed incumbent president had previously accused his opponents of plotting a coup.

Central Africa in the republic, the rebels took over an entire city on sunday, confirm representatives of the united peacekeeping force. The country is currently awaiting the results of the presidential election, an obvious pre-emption of which has already accused its opponents of coup projects in advance.

The conquered city is Bangassou on the Congolese border, which, according to Wikipedia, has about 35,000 inhabitants.

“The rebels are in control of the city,” said the local commander of the UN-led Minusca peacekeeping force Rosevel Pierre Louis according to the news agency AFP. “There are them everywhere.”

Earlier on Sunday, Minusca troops told Twitter that the occupiers are the former president François Bozizén supporters who have been trying for weeks to wreak havoc and mess up elections they consider dishonest.

In Bangassou, an attack was known to be expected, as the rebels have taken over several cities and more or less control about two-thirds of the country, says BBC. According to AFP, they have not tried the capital Bangui, because in addition to peacekeepers, government forces and Russian mercenaries are facing it.

Monument to the Martyrs in Bangassou photographed last December.­

Central Africa the republic is a fiery country where presidential elections were held at the end of december. The sure winner is considered to be the seated president Faustin-Archange Touadéraa. Ex-President Bozizé was unable to run but supported the opponent. Bozizé has been subject to UN sanctions and is being accused by the Touadéra administration of plotting to usurp power.

The situation in the Central African Republic is particularly interesting because it seems to be slipping from the influence of its former colonial host, France, into the Russian camp.

Read more: Russia challenges French influence in Africa – Russia sends 300 troops to secure a favorable election result in the Central African Republic

Russia sent 300 soldiers to the Central African Republic during the election. It is estimated that there were already about 400 Russian soldiers or military advisers in the country, employed by the private mercenary company Wagner. The owner of the company Jevgeni Prigožinilla there are licenses for at least three gold fields across the country.

In the Central African Republic, Russia supports the continuation of Touaderá’s reign. It would have been in the minds of the former colonial host, France, that ex-President Bozizé would have run for office and won.

The Bangassou Mosque was destroyed in 2017. The ruin was still left in December 2020.­

The city of Bangassou has been the target of violent attacks in the past. In 2017, anti-Balaka forces, largely representing the Christian population in the region, killed dozens of Muslim civilians and peacekeepers in the city, AFP says. Ex-President Bozizé has been part of the leadership of Anti-Balaka.

The previous day, Saturday, gunmen were reported to have attacked another city in Damara as well. It is not clear whether the Damara attack or the occupation of Bangassou claimed human lives.

The results of the first round of the presidential election are expected no earlier than January 18, AFP says. The opposition has called for the annulment of the entire election, partly because of the escalation of violence, which allowed voting in only part of the country.

Spokesman for the Minusca forces Vladimir Monteiro has, according to AFP, considered the allegations to be strange, as it is the opposition itself that is responsible for the violence.