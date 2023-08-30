Central Africa | The army has seized power in Gabon

Army representatives said they seized power due to the lack of credibility of the recent elections.

of Gabon army has announced that he will oust the country’s current leadership, reports news agency AFP.

A group of Gabonese army officers appeared on national television on Wednesday, saying they seized power because of the lack of credibility in recent elections.

The 12-member group said it represented “all Gabonese security and defense forces”. They announced that the state borders will be closed until further notice. In addition, all state institutions have been abolished, according to the group.

“In the name of the people of Gabon, we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime,” one of the group’s members stated in the broadcast.

AFP did not reach the government to comment on the situation.

AFP reporter has reported hearing gunfire in Gabon’s capital, Libreville.

Just about an hour earlier, the national election authority had announced the president Ali Bongo Ondimba a winning third season in charge of Gabon. Bongo was said to have received about 64 percent of the vote.

Bongo’s family has been in power in Gabon for 56 years, reports Reuters.

The lack of international observers, the suspension of foreign broadcasts, the authorities’ decision to shut down internet connections and the nationwide nighttime curfew after the vote have raised concerns about the transparency of the election process.

Gabon is a country of about 1.8 million inhabitants in Central Africa, bordering the Gulf of Guinea in the west. Thanks to oil resources, Gabon is one of the wealthiest countries in Africa.