Dubai (WAM)

The Central African Republic, through its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, sheds light on its natural treasures and great mining resources, under the slogan “Invest in the Earth’s Natural Wealth”. Inside the pavilion is an integrated economic map of the country located in the heart of the African continent. The Central African gold exports exceeded 15 million dollars, while it reaped more than 50 million dollars from timber exports. Gold contributes 16.7% and diamonds 8.35 percent of the exports of the Central African Republic. Many countries have also established large partnerships with them in this sector, and according to pavilion officials, the UAE is one of the main trading partners of the Central African Republic in gold and diamond investments, and the flow of foreign direct investment to the country increased between 2018 and 2019 from 18 to 26 million dollars.

What draws attention within the Central African Pavilion at the Dubai Expo is the country’s pride in ancient hunting weapons, as the pavilion has allocated a space to display some traditional wooden hunting methods, embodying coexistence between man and nature, technology and nature, and relations between humans, through a presentation on the issue of protection environment, as well as educational programs to discover the country, its ecosystem, its culture, and innovations that address the harmful effects of logging on nature. Inside the pavilion in the Sustainability District, fun interactive activities encourage children’s minds full of questions and a love of natural beauty and wildlife exploration. The Central African Republic has 5 national parks, 33 protected areas, and is home to the largest 5 animals living in African forests: elephant, African rhino and buffalo The African, the lion and the leopard, and these animals can be seen in the dry season from December to May, when they gather in a phenomenon that embodies the natural harmony around the water sources.