Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia (PSDB) said that the centrist parties are wrong about how to act to win the presidential election. According to him, the so-called 3rd way is, today, a “misplaced piece of fiction”.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (31.Jul.2022), Maia said he still does not believe that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will make new statements against the Brazilian electoral system.

“Although his speeches [Bolsonaro] at the PL convention and at the meeting with ambassadors show that the 7th of September can be a risk, I do not believe there will be room to stretch the rope with lines that indicate disrespect for the polls”, declared. Asked if the president would refuse to accept a defeat in the October elections, Maia replied: “It doesn’t seem to me that Bolsonaro’s courage is so great”.

The former deputy said that the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$600 a month may not have any influence on Bolsonaro’s path to reelection. “This poorest voter is still struggling, even with the new aid“, said.

“Bolsonaro’s inflation hits the poorest. It’s the supermarket. Bolsonaro is proud of the reduction in the price of gasoline, but milk is more expensive. I don’t think the fuel reduction will be decisive in the vote, since it doesn’t take the poorest out of that condition.”

About the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Maia said there was no chance of accepting a position in an eventual PT government. He is currently Secretary of Strategic Projects and Actions for the government of São Paulo.

“The 3rd way has become a misplaced piece of fiction in which everyone is mistakenly attached to this ‘neither Squid nor Bolsonaro’”, said Maya. According to him, “it’s already a mistake” the name 3rd way.

“There is a difficulty in understanding how an alternative should be constructed. Research shows that it is almost impossible to remove Lula of the 2nd round and that the vacancy to be won is the one with Bolsonaro. At the same time, and as contradictory as it may seem, the field to grow and obtain votes is Lula’s.”

Maia mentioned some of the actions that he considers to be “mistakes” of candidates for the Plateau. Among them, offending Lula”like the Ciro Gomes [PDT] has done”. The former congressman said that this path “it won’t lead anywhere”.

“Another mistake in our field was that we still do not understand how to attract the voter who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018, regretted it and wants another option in this election.“, said.

According to Maia, the dispute is not lost, “but it is hard”.

