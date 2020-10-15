The serious problem of air pollution has started coming up in Delhi-NCR, the central government has shown seriousness about it. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar deployed 50 teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor the most polluted sites during the winter season in Delhi-NCR. At the same time, he appealed to the Punjab government to stop burning stubble.

However, he said that burning of straw is not the main cause of air pollution in Delhi NCR. He said, ‘Only four percent of the pollution is due to burning of straw. In addition, 96 percent of the pollution is due to burning of biomass, dumping garbage, rough roads, dust, construction and sabotage related activities etc. ‘

Javadekar said that when he had visited Ludhiana recently, he was suffocated by the smoke rising due to burning stubble. He said, ‘I appeal to the Punjab government to take action and prohibit burning of stubble. I went to an event in Ludhiana last year. While returning from there, I was suffocated due to stubble burning while I was in an air conditioned car. It is harmful for everyone, including the people living there. The Punjab government should ensure that cases of stubble burning are reduced this time.

Addressing the nodal officers of CPCB parties, he said, ‘You will work for the next two months and take cognizance of all activities and complaints. You will observe You will have the right to file a report and strict action will be taken. Javadekar said, ‘Just as the Corona Virus warriors are praised, you (CPCB officials) are also fighting all the pollution and we appreciate you very much. We will meet after two months. ‘

The minister said that on the one hand while stubble is being burnt, on the other hand common people, ‘even employees’ are also burning garbage. He said, ‘We have to keep an eye on them too.’ Javadekar appealed to people to use bicycles to go to nearby places. 50 CPCB teams will monitor the polluted sites of Delhi-NCR from October 15 to February 28 next year. They will visit Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonipat in Haryana and Bhiwandi, Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.