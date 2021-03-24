In the center of virology and biotechnology “Vector” Rospotrebnadzor revealed a new isolate of the South African strain of coronavirus. This is evidenced by the information on the official website. organpublished on March 24th.

“A new isolate of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, belonging to the South African variant, the genetic line B.1.351, has been isolated,” the message says.

According to experts, in addition to the mutations characteristic of the South African strain, the isolate contains “two additional deletions in the ORF1ab and S genes” and is currently undergoing virological research.

“In the near future, a study will be carried out on the effectiveness of neutralizing this variant of the virus with sera from those who have been ill with COVID-19 and vaccinated with Russian vaccines,” Rospotrebnadzor added.

On March 22, the General Director of the Vector Biotechnological Center Rinat Maksyutov said that approximately 5.3 thousand COVID-19 mutations were identified in Russia, 50 of them in the British strain, and three in the South African one.

On Thursday, March 18, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, explained the mutations of the coronavirus. She noted that the virus mutates as it adapts to the human body. According to her, most of the mutations that have been identified at the moment in the world do not have much significance for the properties of the virus. In addition, a day earlier, Popova reported that cases of infection with the South African and British strains of coronavirus in Russia were imported from Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Zanzibar and South Africa.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.