With its three railway platforms, Les Aubrais, Saint-Pierre-des-Corps and Vierzon, the Center-Val de Loire is an essential crossroads for the transport of goods. The region is also cereal and, more generally, agricultural activity is highly developed. Yet in just a few short years, annual traffic has literally dropped. “Before opening to competition, SNCF freight represented, in 2002, a production of 2,587 whole trains, 51,065 single wagons captured in companies and a marshalling activity which required 515 jobs and 160 machines”, Thus points out Sébastien Nugou, general secretary of the regional CGT railway workers. “As a result of the strategies carried out by SNCF and successive governments, Fret SNCF only has 860 trains in our region in 2020, compared to 1,690 in 2019.” Faced with this calculated erosion, even though these strategic choices are not part of his direct powers, François Bonneau, the socialist regional president, has decided to invest in a gradual return to this mode of transport. “I refused this inevitable death of freight in favor of the road and the TGV, protested the chosen one. We therefore began to work with the State, Europe and the shippers to arrive at common funding. The region has already put 27.6 million euros in the common basket, or 60% of the total invested. “ According to François Bonneau, initially, the shippers did not participate in the co-financing. “They had to be persuaded of the economic interest of the project and its impact on transport safety to obtain their commitment”, he specifies.

In the same logic of rehabilitating freight, the president of the region, also vice-president of the Régions de France association, received the government announcements related to the recovery plan with interest and vigilance. “I sincerely hope that the State will take its responsibilities”, explains François Bonneau, who ensures that the public authorities are alerted to the needs that could be met by the reopening of lines, including for the benefit of passenger traffic, as on the future Orléans-Châteauneuf-sur-Loire line. “We are there in the ecology of solutions, combining economic performance, regional planning and ecological solution, this in a real social modernity, he congratulates himself. Like other regions, which did not wish to provide funding without having immediate counterparts from the State, I could have kicked in. But I do not settle for a policy of abandonment. “ In a letter addressed to the president and vice-presidents of the region at the beginning of the summer, the CGT railway workers also pointed out the problem of local operators who would have taken advantage of the restructuring of Fret SNCF to capture massive short and long-distance traffic. And therefore, in the near future, regional funding. A risk that the union directly poses to the competitive system and in the face of which it calls for the greatest vigilance.