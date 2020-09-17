On the issue of media regulation, the Central Government has told the Supreme Court that if the Supreme Court wants to regulate the media, then the guidelines for digital media should be decided first. The reach of digital media is much faster. The Supreme Court had questioned the program of a TV channel and said that there should be a system of self regulation in the media.The TV channel’s program claimed that infiltration of members of a community in civil services is being exposed. A petition was filed against this program in the Supreme Court. The court had remarked that sensation was being created in the debate. The court asked the central government to file a reply. Also, the TV channel was also asked to file a reply.

The case will be heard on Friday

During the hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that it will hear the case on Friday. As soon as the hearing of the case began, TV channel’s lawyer Shyam Divan said that a reply has been filed on his behalf. In the Supreme Court, the central government said that if the Supreme Court decides on media regulation, then digital media needs to be regulated first because it is more fast reaching and becoming more viral through WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook apps. is.

Adequate rules regarding electronic media and print media

The Center told the Supreme Court that there are enough rules regarding electronic media and print media and judicial decisions are already there. But if considered according to the seriousness of the case, if the court decides, then digital media needs to be regulated first. Publication of mainstream media, whether it is print media or electronic media, happens once in a while, but in digital media, it happens more quickly and in a more comprehensive way and there is a wide range of viewers and all this is because of all the social There are media apps through which messages are viral.

Guidelines are not correct due to a channel episode

The central government has said that the court should not make guidelines because of a channel episode. If the guidelines are to be made then the first must be for digital media. Digital spread is high. The central government has said that there are already many legislations of the government regarding freedom of expression and balance in it, as well as many earlier judgments. The court was told on behalf of the central government that the current petition is only on one channel and in such a situation the central government should not issue any guidelines in this matter.



Supreme Court has banned the telecast of episodes

During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had stayed the telecast of their next episode to a TV channel. The court had said that the program seems to discredit the minority community at first sight. The Supreme Court had said that a committee of five citizens can be set up which sets the standard for self-regulation of electronic media. The court said that none of the members in this committee will be of a political distinction and we want the members to have a personality of admirable stature. The Supreme Court had questioned the program of a TV channel and said that there should be a system of self regulation in the media. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that the debates held in some media groups’ programs are a matter of concern.

The editor-in-chief of the channel said- We raised the issue of public interest

At the same time, the editor-in-chief of the news channel defended its program and filed affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the IAS, IPS service, gets funds from banned organizations to support the applicants from minority communities. The program should not be banned as it is a matter of public interest. The matter is related to national security, it needs public debate. The purpose of the program is to uncover the conspiracy and the case should be investigated.