In the meantime, there is no need to know about it. ”The Government of the Russian Federation approved the allocation of additional funds to the Republic of Adygea in the amount of 43.3 million rubles for the provision of living quarters for orphans and children left without parental care. This was announced during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin…

Also, the Government of Russia approved an increase in subsidies for Adygea in 2020 for payments for children aged 3 to 7 years inclusive. The volume of additional financing in this area amounted to 227.8 million rubles, thanks to which the total amount of funds allocated to the region from the reserve fund of the Government of the Russian Federation since March this year has reached 408.5 million rubles. Subsidies are allocated to co-finance the expenditure obligations of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

“In a difficult period of a pandemic President of the country Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinThe Government of the Russian Federation is allocating large-scale funds for social support of the country’s population. Most importantly, assistance is provided to socially vulnerable categories of citizens, first of all, orphans and low-income families with children, ” head of the region Murat Kumpilov…

Also, the Russian government approved the allocation of additional budgetary allocations to Adygea to support medical and social workers who are involved in the fight against COVID-19 – an additional almost 38 million rubles were allocated. The head of the region is confident that the support of the federal leadership made it possible to respond promptly to emerging challenges. “Systematic work in this direction is carried out in the interaction of all branches of power in the region. On the initiative of the State Duma deputy from the RA Vladislav Reznik The Commission of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the redistribution of budgetary appropriations submitted to the Government of the Russian Federation a proposal to allocate additional funds to Adygea, and today this proposal was supported, “Kumpilov emphasized.

As part of a working trip to Moscow, the Head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov took part in a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Commission on Regional Development in the Russian Federation, which he held with the regions via video communication Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin…

In Adygea, the financing of the activities of this program in 2020 is 141.6 million rubles, 13 public and 35 courtyard areas have been landscaped with these funds. In addition, last year the city of Adygeysk won the All-Russian competition for the best projects for creating a comfortable urban environment in small towns and historical settlements and received 64.5 million rubles for the reconstruction of the Victory memorial complex. Now the work here is at the final stage.

The region has approved a Comprehensive Action Plan for the preparation of housing and communal facilities and the social sphere for work in the heating period of 2020-2021. It provides for preparation for operation of 255 boiler houses, 302 km. heating networks, 25 central heating points, more than 3 thousand km. gas pipelines, as well as water intakes and water supply networks, special cleaning equipment, roads, sewer and electrical networks, apartment buildings.

“Of course, we all see the large-scale support of the Government of the Russian Federation in solving such strategically important areas for the country’s regions as housing construction, development of the road network, improvement of energy infrastructure and a number of others. All this allows us to systematically work to improve the quality of life of our citizens, to create points of economic growth in the region. And I, as the head of the republic, set the tasks for the branch ministries to work out these directions as efficiently as possible, to make every effort to achieve the goals set by the federal leadership, ”the Head of the RA said.