Center | Suomenmaa abolishes the print magazine

The center the main supporter Suomenmaa will close the print magazine and continue as an online media. On Sunday, the center’s party council decided on a significant cut to Finland’s funding, newspaper tells.

Finland’s funding will decrease to 450,000 euros next year. The cut amount is 550,000 euros. The reason behind the austerity measures is the defeat in the parliamentary elections, as a result of which party support in the center will decrease.

“This is the key decision that we unfortunately had to make”, Chairman of the Board of Suomenmaa Kustannus oy, Member of Parliament Markus Lohi (center) says to the newspaper.

He also adds that closing down the magazine will inevitably mean significant staff reductions.

Suomenmaa’s printed magazine will be published until the end of this year, the paper says.