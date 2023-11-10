Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 15:10

São Paulo, 10 – Sugarcane crushing by plants in the Center-South of Brazil reached 34.56 million tons in the second half of October of the 2023/24 harvest, an increase of 8.06% compared to the same period last year (31.98 million tons), reports the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica), in a fortnightly survey, released this Friday, 10.

During the fortnight, 258 production units were in operation in the Center-South region. Of the total, 241 processed sugarcane, eight companies manufactured ethanol from corn and ten were flex plants. In the same period of the 2022/23 harvest, 229 production units were in activity. In the fortnight, 16 units close the grinding, while in the accumulated total there are already 20 units. In the previous cycle, by the end of October, 54 plants had finished their processing period.

Sugar production in the second half of October totaled 2.35 million tons. This quantity, when compared to that recorded in the 2022/23 harvest, of 2.15 million tons, represents an increase of 9.42%.

In the second half of October, 1.79 billion liters (+11.48%) of ethanol were manufactured by units in the Center-South. Of the total volume produced, hydrated ethanol reached 1.07 billion liters (+32.38%), while anhydrous ethanol production totaled 717.91 million liters (-9.82%).

Of the total ethanol obtained in the second half of July, 268.62 million liters were manufactured from corn, compared to 217.83 million liters in the same period of the 2022/2023 cycle, an increase of 23.32%.

Unica highlighted that, despite the most intense rains recorded in the period, the State of Paraná was the most affected in terms of operationalization of harvesting and, consequently, processing of raw materials. “São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás were able to increase their crushing compared to the first half of October,” Unica said in a note.

Regarding the quality of the raw material, the level of Total Recoverable Sugars (ATR) recorded in the second half of October was 146.59 kg per ton of sugar cane, compared to 144.94 kg per ton in harvest 22 /23 – positive variation of 1.14%.