The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday asked all private satellite television channels to follow the program code. It was emphasized that through any program, no person or group should be criticized, defamed or tarnished.

The consultation comes in the wake of a petition filed by actress Rakul Preet Singh in the Delhi High Court. The petition alleged that defamatory programs were being conducted against him in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case related to the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The ministry, in its consultation, said that it has issued advisories to private satellite TV channels several times in the past. The cable television networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 were asked to broadcast the content in strict compliance with the specified programs and advertisement codes and the rules made thereunder.

It was said in the consultation that there should be no obscene, defamatory, false and semi-truthful things in any program. According to the Code, a program should not criticize, defame or tarnish an individual or certain groups, parts of the social, public and moral life of the country.