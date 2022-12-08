Center | “Saatana’s Tunaris” – Supporters of Keskusta hardly have any sympathy for the current situation

In the core areas of the center in Kempelee, people were reminded that they should not have gone to the current government in the first place.

Arvo Rekinen used to vote for the center, but now his party loyalty has waned at the same pace as the poll results.

The reason for that can be found in the government, which, in Rekinen’s opinion, the center should not have entered in the first place.

“The center has been a pillar of support for the Left-Green Party and has had to give up its own principles in every matter. It has been the only bourgeois party in the government, where the powerful left and the greens have sided.”

Rekinen says directly that he changed the party.

“I have become a member of the Communist Party since then. If financially things are in order, then the coalition is a suitable party.”

Rekinen, who lives in Tyrnävä, tells about his decision while doing business in Kempele shopping center Zeppelin. Tyrnävä and Kempele, located near Oulu, are both strong support areas of the city center.

For example, in the last municipal election, the center received 36.5 percent of the votes in Kempele.

The center support decreased for the first time in the history of measurement, less than ten percent in Yle’s publication on Thursday in the poll. In the poll conducted by Taloustukkus, the support of the center was nine percent. Support had decreased especially among those aged 35–64 and especially among women.

The coalition was still number one in the survey with 24 percent.

“It’s a bit like the greening too,” Rekinen says of his opinion about the center’s chairman Annika from Saariko.

Rekinen is satisfied with the latest developments in the center. He thanks Saarikko for the fact that the party went the way of the opposition in the matter of restoration.

“Yes, you have to take care of private property. That’s for sure.”

The center support has decreased this year also in HS polls. The support for the center was not high even at the beginning of the government term, a good 12 percent, and it has fluctuated somewhat over the course of the term.

At the time of the regional elections at the beginning of this year, there was a clear revival and the center made a return to the three big parties. Since then, support has fallen rapidly.

Even in the 2015 parliamentary elections, the center was the largest party with a 21 percent vote share. At that time, the chairman of the center from Kempel was elected as prime minister Juha Sipilä.

Last after the parliamentary elections many thought that the center’s turn to the left and going to the red mud government was a miserable solution.

“Clarifying the party’s message is, of course, not simple when the government has to defend compromises”, a centrist activist from Kempel Maija Mattila rated for HS at that time.

Christmas the snow is falling in the yard of the shopping center. Pentti Peltola has seen the latest gallup result and is not satisfied.

In Pentti Peltola’s opinion, the reason for the lack of support from the center is working in a left-wing government.

“Satan’s tuners. I remember Kekkonen,” he says.

Peltolak considers the reason for the lack of support from the center to be working in a left-wing government. From the beginning, he had the impression that nothing good would come of this.

Peltola says that he is already so tired of going that when A-Studio starts, he turns the channel or leaves for the kitchen.

Peltola considers Saarikko smart.

“He’s not the only one here who has been left behind. There are many unnamed curves.”

Kempeläinen Riitta Parkkinen don’t really know who to start next. When the municipality’s own man Juha Sipilä no longer runs for office, according to Parkkinen’s assessment, it will have a downward effect on the support of the center in the region.

Riitta Parkkinen reflected on the declining support numbers in the city center in front of the local market.

Jaana Leinon in my opinion, the center as a party is behind its time.

“It doesn’t recognize the needs and thoughts that people today have regarding well-being.”

Leino would not blame the backwardness of the city center as the reason for the island.

“Could be an idle place for one person,” he thinks.

Recently, the center has profiled itself as a quarrelsome person, for example, in the disputes concerning the EU’s restoration regulation.

On Thursday, Jaana Leino shopped at shopping center Zeppelin. He would not blame the backwardness of the city center on Saariko.

Esko Iivonen says that the center has always sided with the peasants.

“The villagers have to take part of the profits from the forest there. It’s that simple.”

However, during his time in office, the center has been doing things a little differently, according to Iivonen.

“That’s the ultimate reason”, he assessed the bill of support.