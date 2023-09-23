Center | Saarikko: The center’s most important task is to fight against the division of Finland

Olli Rehn is becoming a candidate for both the voters’ association and the centre.

The center chairman Annika Saarikko admits that the party lost voters all over Finland in the parliamentary elections, and it has not been possible to find new ones to replace the lost supporters. In his speech at the beginning of the extraordinary party meeting, Saarikko said that the center has been self-critically going over why this happened in recent months.

“The center is now thinner, narrower and, measured by trust, smaller than a century ago,” he said.

According to him, the society around has strengthened from the edges, but it is quieter in the middle.

For example, according to Gallup published by Yle at the beginning of September, the support of the center was 11.5 percent and the party was the fourth most popular.

According to Saariko, a non-fiction writer is currently analyzing the party’s situation and possibilities Juha Kuisman an independent working group led by party people who think in different ways. Proposals for the party leadership will be completed in October.

“I am fully committed to the city center clearing its way back into the hearts of Finns,” Saarikko promised.

He scolded both the fundamental Finns and the coalition from the governing parties for betraying their election promises already at this stage and stated that the center’s most important task now is to fight against division into two.

“Polarization is not an inevitable path. When we centrists talk about the whole of Finland, we don’t just mean different regions in our country, but also the functional coexistence of different groups of people.”

An island the chairman of the Bank of Finland gave a strong supporting speech Olli Rehnin on behalf of which the extraordinary party meeting nominated the centrist candidate for the presidential election on Saturday.

According to Saariko, the person who has the most trust and the fewest opponents is elected president.

“First we drove to collect the cards and now we help collect the votes,” he promised.