The centre-right Les Républicains received the most votes in the first round of regional elections in France, according to exit polls on Sunday. Marine Le Pen’s right-wing populist Rassemblement National fared worse than expected and is heading for second place in many regions. This is reported by international news agencies.

Turnout in the first round of the regional elections, which are seen as a dress rehearsal for last year’s presidential election, was particularly low: polling agencies said less than 34 percent of the electorate went to the polls, a record low. Politicians from left to right called on voters to show up for the second round on June 27.

Les Républicains can count on 27.2 percent of the vote, a comeback after their poor result in the presidential elections of 2017. The Rassemblement National comes in at 19.3 percent. The Greens come in third, according to the exit polls, followed by the Socialists.

President Emmanuel Macron’s party, La Republique en Marche, came fifth with 11.2 percent of the vote – a very disappointing result for his party, which did not participate in the previous regional elections in 2015 and hoped for a breakthrough in the regional level.

‘Electoral reality distorted’

Le Pen, who hoped to cement her position as a likely challenger to Macron in the 2022 presidential election, expressed frustration at the low turnout, which poller Elabe attributed in part to the beautiful weather and an end to months of lockdown. According to Le Pen, the low turnout is “a civil disaster” that “distorts the electoral reality of the country.”

Parties that get more than ten percent of the vote advance to the second round, which determines how many seats they win in regional boards.