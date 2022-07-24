Elections, Europe wants Tajani anti-sovereign premier

The election campaign has begun. And the maneuvers to establish the center-right prime minister are also beginning. “Each party, within the coalition, will run for itself, we will not need to announce a common prime minister right away. Exactly as it happened in 2018 “, explains the coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani interviewed by La Repubblica.” As for the final choice on the name for Palazzo Chigi, it will be discussed in a future moment. Starting with next week’s summit, “he adds.

Still, it could be him. At least according to the wishes of the European People’s Party. “His name started circulating on June 1st”, explains Repubblica. “That is, from the Congress of the European People’s Party which took place in Rotterdam. On that occasion, the German Manfred Weber was elected to the presidency. And Tajani was confirmed as vice-president. The agreement between the two is strong. Weber is still the group leader in the the Strasbourg classroom. The two trust each other “, writes Repubblica.

According to what Repubblica writes, “The EPP knows that the center-right coalition can become a problem if led, even by Palazzo Chigi, by the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, or by the Northern League player, Matteo Salvini. The popular consider the lumbard a kind of enemy. In particular for its relations with Moscow and with Putin’s party. The anti-European line of the Carroccio is smoke and mirrors. It is no coincidence that a sort of sanitary cordon persists around the Lega Nord which excludes them from any decision-making circuit in Brussels “, concludes Repubblica.

Salvini’s promise to Berlusconi: “You will be president of the Senate”

So Tajani a possible anti-sovereign prime minister? A serious option even if Forza Italia may have already collected the second position of the President of the Senate with Salvini’s promise to Berlusconi. According to what Repubblica writes, “they promised him, perhaps also to justify leaving him on the sidelines during the crucial hours that led to the ousting of Draghi. But now Silvio Berlusconi believes it. “In October you will be President of the Senate,” Matteo Salvini assured him immediately after the blitz. It is the bargaining chip for the ouster of the former banker. Silvio Berlusconi on the highest seat of Palazzo Madama “.

Tajani, however, says he is ready but without getting burned in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “I know nothing except that I have always been and I will be ready to give my contribution to help the center-right win and above all to present a program, a team, an authoritative and serious coalition to face the difficult moment that presents itself. Because the problem is to revive Italy, not to look for prime ministerial candidates. “But are you thinking about it or not ?, Corriere della Sera asked him:” I have no ambitions to be prime minister, I am not a candidate, I am at the disposal of Berlusconi and the coalition for what we all want to do together. I have always been a soldier and I do not aspire to anything other than being useful to the country and to the center-right “.

