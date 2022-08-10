Preview of affaritaliani.it: the 15 points of the electoral program of the Center-right

The last meeting on the center-right program ended last night. The draft is still being finalized before being seen and checked by national leaders for the final okay and official presentation. But Affaritaliani.itwhile many coalition MPs and senators are still totally clueless, he is able to publish the latest version of the program of fifteen points with which Fratelli d’Italia, Lega, Forza Italia and the minor parties of the Center-right will present themselves in the elections. The final text may undergo minor changes or additions and additions, but these are details. The skeleton of the program is what Affaritaliani.it publishes in preview and exclusively

1. Role of Italy with respect to Europe and the Atlantic Alliance. Respect for international alliances and the commitments undertaken by NATO with reference to support for Ukraine. Adherence to the European integration process but defense of the national interest on individual legislative dossiers. Extraordinary European plan for the development of Africa and the Mediterranean.

2. Strategic infrastructures to be implemented and efficient use of European resources. Pnrr to be modified in agreement with the EU Commission respecting the European regulations, efficient use of the resources of the Pnrr with particular reference to the South.

3. Institutional reforms. Direct election of the President of the Republic, regional autonomy with the implementation of Article 116 of the Constitution guaranteeing the principle of equalization. Justice reform with three guidelines: due process, reform of the CSM and separation of careers.

4. Tax. Flat Tax for VAT numbers currently valid up to 65 thousand euros in turnover will be expanded up to 100 thousand euros. Incremental Flat Tax with an average of three years and, in perspective, extension of the Flat Tax to households and businesses to be verified during the term (no percentages are indicated for any rate).

5. Family and birth rate. Support for the birth rate and family policies.

6. Security and immigration. Approval of security decrees, fight against irregular immigration and orderly management of legal immigration flows.

7. Health protection. Go beyond the pandemic, extension of the medical and health services exempt from the ticket, revision of the national health plan.

8. Work and the real economy. Cutting the tax wedge for businesses and workers.

9. Welfare state and support for the needy. Replacement of citizenship income with more effective measures of social inclusion and active policies for integration into the world of work.

10. Made in Italy, culture and tourism. Policies for the defense and enhancement of the national heritage

11. Energy autonomy. Price cap at European level, energy autonomy of Italy and Europe.

12. Environment and ecological transition.

13. Agriculture and fishing. Protection and defense of national products with support and aid policies.

14. School, university and research. Safety of school buildings with new construction in the school building sector. Elimination of insecurity, freedom of educational choice for families.

15. Youth, sport and social. Creation of new sports facilities and policies in favor of young people.

