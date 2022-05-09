Government, Tajani: “Draghi ahead even if the M5S goes out, no to proportional electoral reform”

“It is right and normal to go to the United States of America and it is not necessary to inform Parliament first, as Conte claims”. Antonio Tajaninational coordinator of Forza Italia, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, comments on Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s upcoming trip to Washington. “This government was born with a clear transatlantic policy and with a change of course compared to what Conte said before. A reversal of the trend compared to the close link between Conte and China. Well then go and talk to President Biden, of course with their heads held high, representing the priorities of Italy and Europe. The fallout of the sanctions against Russia have strong consequences especially on some European countries, Italy, Germany and Poland, and we need to protect businesses and families in particular on the issue of gas. As Forza Italia we have proposed a second Recovery Plan financed with Eurobonds to achieve five objectives: European defense, energy autonomy, agri-food autonomy, refugee reception and reconstruction of Ukraine. The United States must help us on the price of gas, we need a ceiling on what we import from America “.

As for the controversy in the executive, in particular by the 5 Star MovementTajani says: “It would be irresponsible to jeopardize the government right now, and if the first group in Parliament were to drop out of the majority, the executive would be at risk, but I think Draghi would have to go on anyway even without the M5S. It is the left that jeopardizes the government, whatever Letta says, it is its allies who create problems“. The summit of the Center-Right has been set?” A date has not yet been set, but in recent days Berlusconi has spoken with Meloni and Salvini. “

But would you bet all you have that the coalition will be united in the next political elections? “Absolutely yes, as we will be united in the vast majority of municipalities that go to the vote on June 12. And if we are not in the first round, we will be in the second”. Thinking about the post-political elections, does Forza Italia have foreclosures on the hypothesis Giorgia Meloni premier? “We have no foreclosures on anyone, but first we must think about winning the elections”. And finally the electoral law, could Forza Italia make an axis with the Pd and M5S for a proportional reform? “There is no time to change the electoral law and in any case we want an electoral law that gives the center-right the opportunity to win and govern, like the current one”, concludes Tajani.

