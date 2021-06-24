The center-right summit scheduled for tomorrow is postponed to a later date. The motivation is linked to the unavailability of Matteo Salvini who will not be in Rome tomorrow and to the fact that, again tomorrow, Giorgia Meloni will still be in Brussels for her mission dedicated to institutional and political meetings with sovereign leaders. An interlocking of impossible agendas, transpires, which in fact pushed the umpteenth summit that was announced decisive. The appointment had been fixed verbally last week when, having solved the knot of Calabria with the Occhiuto-Spirlì ticket, he was postponed to more in-depth analyzes of the Bologna and Milan dossiers. And it is precisely the Lombard capital that calls into question the path of center-right candidacies. Oscar di Montigny leaves the scene with a laconic “I am not a candidate”. An announcement that is not surprising given that the manager, practically on pole until a few days ago, managed to arouse many doubts in Silvio Berlusconi, who did not like some of his statements. Especially those in which the tone was already of a candidate for mayor in pectore, without having had the blessing of the center-right. Silence would have been better appreciated – this is the reasoning – especially when the coalition parties had asked for more time. “Within the week there will be not only the mayor, but the team for Milan. Thanks to Oscar: his ideas and his experience will be useful to build together the Milan of the future”, comments Salvini after Montigny’s words. The leader of the Carroccio, however, wants to keep the ticket with Gabriele Albertini, still available to get involved as deputy. What we do not intend to give in is that the name of Maurizio Lupi be brought back to the coalition table, who would not only let Albertini out the door, but who could also open up to the political candidate in Bologna. In fact, in the Emilian capital the match is played between Andrea Cangini or Ilaria Giorgetti as a counter-proposal by Fi to be put to Fabio Battistini and Roberto Mugavero, sponsored by the League. center-right in the government. Today in a press conference in the Senate, the Northern League leader gathered all the parties that support Mario Draghi on justice and remarked: “This is a technical proof of federation”. In the front row in the Nassiriya room Lorenzo Cesa of the UDC, Anna Maria Bernini and Licia Ronzulli for Forza Italia. And if Salvini insists on federation, Forza Italia discusses a single party, with different nuances. Minister Mara Carfagna, who heads the moderate wing opposed to any flattening of the party to the carroccio, relaunches: “The single center-right party is a great intuition of President Berlusconi as long as it has its roots in values ​​that are indispensable for us, such as the Europeanism, Atlanticism and European popularism “. And the exchange of chirps is triggered. “Hurray! The audience of those who were against is expanding, and who today instead declares that President Berlusconi had a great visionary idea in thinking of a path that will lead to the formation of the single center-right party!”, Tweets Licia Ronzulli, Italian senator and loyal of Cav. A phrase that earns the reply of Carfagna who shoots: “To you who are responsible for relations with the allies the arduous task of convincing them to convert to Atlanticism, Europeanism and the values ​​of European popularism. you will succeed! “.