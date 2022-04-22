“It’s more and more difficult for love to come back down the street“

“The ambiguity of the two center-right, one of the government and one of the opposition, has lasted too long. The analysis of the leader of Verde è Popolare is merciless Gianfranco Rotondiinterviewed by Affaritaliani.it, on the center-right coalition, on the day in which other torpedoes arrived from Giorgia Meloni against Lega and Forza Italia. “I absolutely do not know what a solution and a way out could be, also because it was not I who created this situation. Whoever has spent two years supporting Draghi and whoever has made two years in opposition can perhaps make an electoral agreement , but less and less credible the more time passes. And it is increasingly difficult for love to return down the street“.

So Brothers of Italy could go alone to the next political elections without allying with Lega and Forza Italia? “I see a very complex situation. The fiction can appear so much fiction as to become dissuasion. For this reason I would advise all the friends of the Center-Right to embrace the reform of the electoral law in a proportional sense. everyone would do their own electoral campaign and, after the vote, it would be easier to find a government agreement“.

And if the current mixed proportional-majority electoral system were to remain? “Meloni – underlines Rotondi – will do the calculations on how many single-member winning constituencies it will have going together and on how many seats it will be able to recover in the proportional by going alone. Eventually he may find that the biggest dividend is if the Brothers of Italy show up alone in the elections, also because the so-called allies would give Meloni above all the colleges in the South. And from Florence downwards they are all losers for the Center-right, given the Pd-5 Star alliance and considering that those who receive citizenship income in the South will still vote for the grillini. In the North, where the League has a strong historical presence, there will be few colleges for Brothers of Italy “.

In short, a mathematical calculation and opportunity … “I’ll give my example. With Verde è Popolare, the party I have just founded, I aim to make 3% and it is not certain that this objective will be achievable by going with the rest of the Center-right. In the coalition, in fact, I lose the Christian Democrat voters on the left and the environmentalists who are almost all left too. And I am not interested in the colleges in the South that the Center-right would give me, since they are losers. If I get there to make such an argument, which at most I can get to 3%, let alone if he does not get there, and will not do the same thing, who, like Meloni, leads a party in strong growthwith a relative majority in the polls and reaching peaks of 23% “, concludes Rotondi.

