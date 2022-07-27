Center-right, Salvini: “The names of important ministers before the elections”

Who will be Premier? FdI asks for “certain programs and rules”

It is the day of the long-awaited Center-right summit. Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi and the leaders of the minor parties of the coalition will meet today at 17 in Montecitorio. Optimism prevails and, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, the agreement will be confirmed that the premier will be chosen, in case of victory in the polls, by the party that will get the most consensus. Towards an agreement also on single-member colleges with the weighted average formula between the latest polls and results of the 2018 and 2019 European policies.

SALVINI: “THE NAMES OF SOME MINISTERS PRESENTED BEFORE THE VOTE”

“Today we are talking about programs, fiscal peace and tax cuts for businesses to give more jobs to young people and raise salaries to workers. The Italians will choose the prime minister, as it should be, with their vote. And I will propose that the names of some important ministers are presented to the citizens before the vote. We will agree on everything, leave quarrels and divisions to the left “. He affirms it to Affaritaliani.it the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini ahead of the Center-right summit this afternoon.



FDI: “THE MORE TRANSPARENT THE PROJECT, THE BETTER IT IS”

“We hope that in today’s summit we will talk about programs, rules and certainties to be given to Italians in the name of transparency and how the Center-right will reach the government of the country. We will decide together what things we can do for the good of Italians and who it will be women and men who will take responsibility for it “. She affirms it to Affaritaliani.it the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber Francesco Lollobrigida ahead of the Center-right summit this afternoon. When asked if he agrees with Matteo Salvini’s proposal to indicate the names of some important ministers before the vote, Lollobrigida replies: “The more transparent the project of the Center-Right government is and, personally, the more I agree, the better. Italians must to know on election day what investment they are making by voting for the Center Right. This is what we have fought for for ten years “, he concludes.

