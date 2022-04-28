“We will build the next government program”

“After meeting in presence with Giorgia and Silvio which we hope to organize soon, the Center-right united will have to share priorities to relaunch Italy: for this reason I hope, already next week, another appointment not only with Giorgia and Silvio but also with Lorenzo, Maurizio, Giovanni, Luigi, Vittorio and all those with whom we will build the next program government”. The leader of the League says so Matteo Salvini referring to Meloni, Berlusconi, Cesa, Lupi, Brugnaro, Sgarbi.

