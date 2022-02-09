Center-right, M5S and 2023 elections: the Affaritaliani.it survey. The tables



Matteo Salvini beats Giorgia Melonthe. It is the result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210. Among the center-right voters, 54.7% choose the federal secretary of the League as leader of the coalition. The president of Fratelli d’Italia stops at 45.3%.

Luigi Di Maio beats Giuseppe Conte. Among the voters of the 5 Star Movement, 53.3% choose the Foreign Minister as leader while the former premier stops at 46.7%.

60.2% of Italians, considering all voters, would like Mario Draghi Prime Minister even after the 2023 general elections. No to the hypothesis that Draghi will remain in Palazzo Chigi 39.8% of the sample.

READ ALSO

Who is Maria Mazza, the doctor who enchants the fans of “Next another” PHOTO

No vax suspended: the salary must be returned. The sentence of the Tar

Como, a woman who has been dead at home for two years: the discovery for the unsafe trees