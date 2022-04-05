Draghi as Prime Minister even after the 2023 general elections? “We are counting on winning as the center-right and having a premier on the center-right”

“We are working on the Forza Italia event to be held on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, atParco dei Principi hotel in Rome. Two days of listening and proposals during which, among the guests, there will also be the president of Confindustria, Confartigianato, Confagricoltura, Coldiretti, Confcommercio, CONFAPI, the secretaries of Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Confsal, the president of European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the EPP secretary Antonio Lopez “. Thus began the interview with Affaritaliani.it to Antonio Tajaninational coordinator of Forza Italia.

When asked about the state of health of the Center-right, the number two of the party led by Silvio Berlusconi replies: “We are negotiating on Administrative of June, but at this moment the priority is the Hell of war. “But will the now historic rule of the coalition also apply in 2023, according to which the premier will be expressed by the party that gets the most votes (obviously in case of victory)? “We’ll see. We will see the results, many things have changed, we will see how to get to the vote“. Tajani closes the reform of the electoral law in a proportional sense,” now the priority is to give a hand to the economy, businesses and people, certainly not to change the electoral law “.

Remaining within the scope of Center-right, excluding a plank all inside except Brothers of Italy. “We will run with our symbol, proud of Forza Italia and of our history. Allies of the Lega and Brothers of Italy, but we will go to the political elections with our symbol and not with a single list”. And in Sicily? It seems that Lega and Forza Italia want to exclude the party of Melons, it is true? “We vote in the autumn for the Sicilian Regionals, there is time. We always want to go together, we will negotiate with the allies. Berlusconi is the leader of the Center Right, he founded it, so for us the unity of the coalition is always valid”.

Dragons prime minister even after the 2023 political elections? “We are counting on winning as the center-right and having a premier of the center-right. As for Draghi, he will decide what he will do, but, I repeat, the elections are far away and today the priorities are other”. Finally the Russian gas. Does Forza Italia support the proposal by Enrico Letta and the Democratic Party to block imports from Moscow despite the serious consequences for Italy? “We believe that a European decision is needed on the sanctions to be inflicted on Russia even after the latest horrific massacre of civilians. But European support is also essential with a recovery plan to aid refugees, reconstruction, energy and agriculture. It takes bonds for a recovery plan to achieve these goals “, concludes Tajani.

