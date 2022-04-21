“Salvini-Meloni, more division than alliance in view of the municipal elections”

“I’m submitting lists in all major municipalities that go to vote on next 12 June and I see that there is more division than alliance in the center-right. Who presents his candidate and who opposes another. At the moment there is a situation of uncertainty that risks also prejudicing the political elections. “He affirms it to Affaritaliani.it Vittorio Sgarbianswering a question about the status of the Center-right. “It is good that Salvini and Meloni find an agreement. If there were a centrist temptation on the part of the Lega, which could follow Forza Italia along this path, the risk would be what Brothers of Italy decides to go to the vote alone, achieving an excellent result like the grillini in 2018 but without a certain majority in Parliament “.

Who has the best chance of becoming prime minister, Salvini or Meloni? “I’m afraid neither of them. Theoretically, given that the numbers command, Meloni should be Prime Minister in a year. And it’s not impossible because she is a woman and because the conservatives have a political dimension, even at a European level, different from the right. But she can maybe they find a third person, a historical figure of the Center right for Palazzo Chigi with Meloni Minister for Foreign Affairs, Salvini for the Interior and I, for example, could be Minister of Cultural Heritage. According to Berlusconi it could be back Dragons, but I doubt that Meloni, who will take more than 20%, will accept this solution. Giorgetti could have been fine but he is too characterized as a Northern League player. The name that everyone can agree on could be that of Carlo Nordio, a perfect balance would be found with exponents finally elected to the government. The Center-rightif he finds an agreement, he will win the elections and govern the country “, concludes Sgarbi.

