The day of truth. Already today, Monday 25 April (probably in the late afternoon), the videocall between the leaders of the Center-right. An important turning point, in view not only of the administrative and regional elections in Sicily, but also of the policies. For more than two months, since the re-election of Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale, Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni do not feel. Not even a phone call, not even a text message or whatsapp.

To divide the coalition is first of all the case of Sicily, with Lega and Forza Italia who would like to nominate Francesco Cascio, a name opposed by FdI (truce after Berlusconi’s phone call to Meloni which led to the videocall). Not only that, Meloni insists on re-introducing in the fall Nello Musumeci to the Region, but Salvini has other projects and among the Azzurri Gianfranco Miccichè strongly opposes the outgoing Governor. Then there is the government to split the Center-right. Brothers of Italy from the opposition continues to ask the now almost former allies if they really still have a center-right government as their goal or if they intend to govern even after the next elections with the Pd and M5S.

To divide the coalition is also the historical internal rule according to which the premier, in case of victory, is the leader of the main party. Which, according to polls, it is Melons, but Berlusconi and Salvini – even without declaring it openly – would like to find a way to avoid the premiership of the leader of the Brothers of Italy. The hypothesis of one remains in the background Lega-Fi federation to go along with the vote and try to pass FdI. All without considering the possibility of a proportional modification of the electoral law that would completely change the games. Finally, also France and the re-election of Emmanuel Macron to the Elysée for five years splits the Center-right.

Forza Italia congratulates the leader of En Marche and indeed (Antonio Tajani) affirms that the victory is not convincing and we need even more Europe. Salvini, on the completely opposite side, sends a congratulatory text message to Marine Le Pen for the much better result than in 2017. Meloni, who had not expressed himself openly in favor of Le Pen but it sure is not with Macronhas a third position with respect to that of Berlusconi And Salvini, loyal to the family of European Conservatives. In short, today’s call (unless postponed) will be an intense, long call. A moment of confrontation probably also heated and harsh, a key passage to understand many points of Italian politics.

