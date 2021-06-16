Giorgia Meloni does not yield to the (political) advances of Matteo Salvini, but not even those of Silvio Berlusconi. In the mixed fry of the Italian center, between proposals for federation between the parties that are in government with Mario Draghi and proposals for a single party model of US republicans, there is a fixed point: at the next political elections there will be the symbol of the Brothers of Italy with the indication of Giorgia Meloni as Prime Minister. The president of FdI, immediately after Berlusconi’s idea of ​​the single party was published in the press agencies, had a quick exchange of messages with the main big names of the party. Everyone agrees: Lega and Forza Italia freely choose how to organize themselves, but Fratelli d’Italia does not participate in any federation and will not even begin to discuss a possible single center-right party. Point.

With the microphone strictly turned off, more than one colonel very close to Meloni ironically and underlines how the hope is that “Salvini and Berlusconi will continue to discuss and perhaps argue over the formula and the container” whythe more confused and uncertain they appear, the more our coherence emerges in the eyes of the voters. What then is not to enter the executive of broad agreement, even if with constructive and responsible opposition“.

In the League they explain the acceleration of the former Knight on the single party project in an anti-federation key. Basically, Berlusconi fears that if he follows Salvini, almost half a party will leave him, partly towards Coraggio Italia (which has already been called out of the federation) and partly towards the Brothers of Italy. On the other hand, the no of the ministers Mara Carfagna and Maristella Gelmini I am certainly not a mystery to the Carroccio’s proposal. And so Berlusconi, knowing that the League (or rather, Salvini), would have said no to the single party, has raised precisely on this topic to stop the federation. Tactics and tactics which also include the indiscretion, not confirmed, that the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, deputy federal secretary, does not agree with the Northern League leader’s stop to the Berlusconi project. And, indeed, have in mind the one-party model US republicans (which joins the EPP). Obviously without Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia.