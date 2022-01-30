The day after the Mattarella bis the center-right tries to put the pieces back together, but finds only rubble. Giorgia Meloni returns to the attack and goes straight to the point: ” From this election the coalition comes out of it in pieces, as far as I’m concerned, at the parliamentary level it no longer exists, it is pulverized despite being a majority in the country, it needs to be refounded and from today I work on this, nothing is lost … ”.

Read also

He does not say it openly but he has it not only with Fi and the centrists who have lost the decisive votes for the Casellati candidacy where the first real fracture took place, but also with Matteo Salvini, who in the end preferred to turn on the ‘reconfirmation’ of the current head of state: ” With this Parliament you cannot decide anything good, it is no longer representative. I remember that at the last coalition summit we were all, I repeat all, opposed to the re-election of Mattarella. So much so that I made a joke: ‘we can’t vote no to Mattarella’, then I don’t know what happened, and I still don’t know … ”, warns the Fdi leader who jokes about 5 stars by posting a video on social media, where “they asked for Mattarella’s impeachment”. Heavy words, heavy as a boulder on the strength of an alliance that seems difficult to recompose for most.

Disappeared yesterday on social media, Salvini makes a note to announce to a ‘Federal’ convened for Tuesday to open “a profound reflection on the center-right” with a view to “building a medium-long term project”. That is, government strategy (it is the “medium term”), upcoming political elections (long). While waiting for Silvio Berlusconi’s ‘return’ to the field and to Arcore (his resignation from San Raffaele is expected tomorrow), Forza Italia, through Antonio Tajani, relaunches the ‘popular front’ with UDC and ‘totiani’ (without Luigi Brugnaro of ‘Coraggio Italia’) that he had tried to bring to Colle Pier Ferdinando Casini with an agreement with Ursula. ” I believe that in the center-right the soul that refers to the EPP, that is Fi and to other minor forces, must be strengthened more and more, with determined and strong choices ”.

Someone already imagines that this centrist axis can widen more and more, even involving Matteo Renzi. The blue Renata Polverini does not rule it out: ” Now we need to understand how this ‘central block’ that has consolidated will conform … In the quirinal game Renzi essentially placed himself in the center. If this – concludes the former governor of Lazio – can lead to a subsequent reasoning, I don’t know … ”.