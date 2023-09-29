The center-right PP party, which received the most votes in Spain’s general elections in July, failed in its second attempt to be nominated to govern the European country, and now the left must be given the chance to seek support to stay in power.

This Friday (29), the Congress of Deputies rejected the investiture of PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as president of the Spanish government. On Wednesday (27), the leader of the center-right party had obtained 172 votes in favor, but 178 deputies voted against him. To be invested, Feijóo needed 176 votes (half of the house, plus one).

This Friday, the PP leader no longer needed an absolute majority to become president, just to have more “yes” votes than “no”, but only 172 deputies voted in favor of him, with 177 against and a null vote from the Catalan separatist party Junts.

In the general elections held in July, the PP was the party with the most votes, winning 137 seats in the Congress of Deputies, and the leftist PSOE, the party of the current president of the government of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, was second, with 121.

Even with the support of the right-wing party Vox (33 seats) and the left-wing coalition Sumar (31), respectively, the PP and PSOE were unable to secure a majority of 176 seats in the general elections to guarantee investiture in the vote in Congress.

Decisive in Feijóo’s defeats this week were the votes against nationalist parties (in the sense of having platforms aimed at Spanish regions, not the country as a whole) and separatists.

In August, King Felipe VI had tasked Feijóo with trying to form a government. With the defeat of the PP, the monarch called for a new round of consultations with representatives of political parties next Monday (2) and Tuesday (3). Afterwards, he will probably give Sánchez the task of trying to secure support to form a government.

In this case, the deadline for the socialist to obtain investiture would expire on November 27th. If he fails, new elections will be called for January 14.