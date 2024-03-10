Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/10/2024 – 19:02

With 75% of the votes counted, AD has more than 31% of the votes. Far-right party Chega is expected to more than double the number of seats and confirms itself as the third force in the Portuguese parliament. Preliminary results released on Sunday night (10/03) point to the center-right conservative coalition Aliança Democrática as the winner of the elections legislative bodies in Portugal, with 31.36% of the votes. Next, with 28.84%, comes the Socialist Party (PS), and as the third force, Chega, far-right, with 19.30% of the votes. The numbers were released by the Ministry of the Interior, with 75% of the votes counted

The Liberal Initiative had 3.50%, the Left Bloc 3.46% and the alliance of communists and environmentalists CDU, 2.77%.

Right turn

Preliminary results point to Portugal's shift to the right, after more than eight years of government by socialist Prime Minister António Costa. Furthermore, they reveal a great advance by the extreme right, which in the 2022 legislative elections had won 12 seats with 7.18% of the votes – now, it had almost triple that percentage.

If the data is confirmed, AD, although the winner, will not have a majority to form a government, requiring a coalition with Chega, something that the leader of the center-right coalition, Luís Montenegro, has actively denied.

The partial investigation also confirms the failure of the socialists, led by Pedro Nuno Santos. In 2022, the party had won 120 seats, obtained with 41.37% of the votes.

The legislative elections were brought forward by two years in Portugal, after Costa announced his resignation in November last year, after the Public Ministry revealed that it was investigating him for alleged irregularities in relation to influence peddling.

