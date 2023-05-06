Luxuria: “The center-right less and less attentive to gays”

“Gay rights are not leftist. But with the Brothers of Italy and the League, the inclusion of homosexuals has stopped”. Vladimir Luxuria, today a commentator on TV but until 2008 a parliamentarian on the lists of the leftand even before that, founder and promoter of Pride in Rome, tells ad Affaritaliani.it how you see Italy today. She who, as an activist, has lifted a veil of hypocrisy on homosexuality but who, as a woman on the left, has never spared criticism of the Democratic Party and the reformists. Born Vladimiro Guadagnotoday Luxuria remains a much listened to voice “although 15 years have passed since the conclusion of my adventure politics”.

Luxuria, what do you think of Elly Schlein’s color schemer?

I have my sister who takes care of my look, she is very good at finding the combination, the earrings: the eye also wants its part. There is a language of politics that is made up of many things: one of these is the ability to take care of one’s image. I laugh when I think of the controversy over Bertinotti’s cashmere, Renzi’s “nail” at Amici. She spends a lot of time commenting on the look.

Some say it’s not “leftist” to spend 300 euros an hour on an armochromist. What do you think?

That if it’s not public money, everyone is free to do what they believe and want.

A lot has been said and written about Elly Schlein also for her sexual orientation: is it right that it should be part of the debate?

Of every political exponent we know if he is married, how many times, how many children he has. It is fair to say sexual orientation, but the problem is with the listener: it should be information such as that relating to the preference between the sea or the mountains, between Juve and Toro.

