The center-right government of Luís Montenegro took office this Tuesday (2) in Portugal, replacing the socialist António Costa, who had been the country's prime minister since 2015.

Montenegro and its 17 ministers were sworn in at a ceremony attended by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at Palácio da Ajuda, in Lisbon, but they will only take up the full position when Parliament votes on the government program.

The head of the new government and the ministers were sworn in with the reading of an honorary pledge and the signing of the inauguration book, in a ceremony attended by Costa and members of his last cabinet.

The current socialist leader, Pedro Nuno Santos, and representatives of the Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) did not attend. On the other hand, the president of Chega, André Ventura, was present.

Montenegro became Prime Minister of Portugal after a very narrow victory in the March 10 elections as a candidate for the Democratic Alliance coalition, led by the presiding party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

With 80 of the 230 seats in Parliament and without having signed any pact with other forces, Montenegro is destined to govern in a minority and, whenever possible, by decree.

The new government, which follows three consecutive socialist Executives, has the same number of ministries as Costa's last cabinet.

Among the most prominent names in this new government, with a very political profile, is the former deputy and vice-president of the PSD, Paulo Rangel, “number two” of the Montenegro government as Minister of State and Foreign Affairs.

The economist and former leader of the center-right party's parliamentary bench, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, will head the Finance department. The Ministry of Economy will be commanded by Pedro Reis, former president of the Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade.

Another of the PSD vice-presidents, Miguel Pinto Luz, took over the Infrastructure and Housing portfolio; while the Defense portfolio went to the president of the CDS-PP – one of the forces that make up the Democratic Alliance -, Nuno Melo.

The former director of the Portuguese Information and Security Service, Margarida Blasco, will be the new Minister of Internal Administration (Interior); just as the lawyer Rita Judice will take over Justice and the former president of the Order of Pharmacists, Ana Paula Martins, will be in charge of Health.

After this Tuesday's inauguration, Montenegro's cabinet will assume some of its functions, but not all, pending Parliament's vote on its program, which is expected to take place next week, with the exact date yet to be confirmed.