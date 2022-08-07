Center-right, all the names on and off the list

However, next week will be decisive for both the program and the nominations. In fact, the two center-right tables will meet between Monday and Tuesday on schedule and constituencies. Only after, therefore, from Wednesday, a summit among the leaders is expected, not yet convened, which will sign the agreements in view of the presentation of symbols and lists.

As La Stampa writes, “with the project of the” conservative party “Meloni opened FdI to personalities from other worlds, thus the idea of ​​the candidacy (in Lombardy) of Giulio Terzi of Sant’Agata, Foreign Minister of the Monti government, on the run to return to the Farnesina. Another former minister of weight that FdI thinks to nominate is Giulio Tremonti in Lombardy, where he could challenge the former secretary of the CGIL Susanna Camusso, in the running for the Democratic Party. “Other names according to La Stampa Beatrice Veneziconductor, Massimo Milanihistorical leader of the Roman right e Chiara Colosimo, regional councilor of Lazio.

According to the press, the situation in Forza Italia is more complicated, where there will be few reconfirmed members Marta Fascina, la companion of Silvio Berlusconi, undecided whether to run to a boarding school in Milan or Campania. “According to the Turin newspaper, the names on the list will include Giuseppe Incocciati, former Milan and Naples footballer and fencing Olympian Valentina Vezzali. Antonio Tajani will be in Parliament for the first time. “Armored posts for undersecretaries Giorgio Mulè and Deborah Bergamini (in Tuscany), and for Alessandro Cattaneo and Andrea Mandelli. In the balance the position of Andrea Ruggieriregular guest of the talk shows, of the former governor of Lazio Renata Polverini, the vice president of the Chamber Simone Baldelli and even that of Valentino Valentini “reports the Press.

Among the symbols deposited in the coming days there will not be that of the Renaissance, the movement of Vittorio Sgarbi, but according to the Press “Sgarbi will have a seat for himself in an armored boarding school”.

Battle on the naval blockade. Forza Italia: “A nonsense”

Meanwhile they do not stop controversy over the naval blockade proposed yesterday by Meloni and Salvini to curb the influx of migrants on the Italian coasts. The Democratic Party, with Laura Boldrini as chairman of the House Committee on Human Rights in the World, wonders if Meloni “knows that under international law it is considered an act of war, that more ships would be needed than the Navy has, and that the dead would outnumber the rejected. “

According to Osvaldo Napoli of Action Meloni’s idea of ​​proposing a blockade to the European Union is “a typical example of populism: promise something that will never come true because it does not depend only on the will of a country but on the sum of the wills of 27 countries + one, namely Libya. And no European country has ever said that it is available to the naval blockade. “Finally, the sarcastic comment of Sandro Gozi, MEP of Renew Europe and general secretary of the European Democratic Party:” It is like ‘The Kotiomkin battleship’ of Fantozzian memory .. . “.

But pay attention to the criticisms of the allies, told by La Stampa. “The League replies that” when we were in government we have already eliminated the landings and halved the dead with the security decrees, which in two months we will propose identical ones. We can therefore boast concrete results, recognized throughout Europe, and every suggestion from the allies will be precious for us ». To the moans of the Carroccio, strong of Matteo Salvini’s two days in Lampedusa where he is a candidate to lead the Interior Ministry, are then added the criticisms, albeit more diplomatic, of Forza Italia. Sources in the blue party brand the “sic et simpliciter” proposal of the naval blockade as “nonsense”, which, in fact, if it were a unilateral act of the Italian government alone, would be an act of war

