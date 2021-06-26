Not only Milan, even in Naples the Center-right risks a colossal fool. Catello Maresca, who should have been the unitary candidate of the coalition, absolutely does not want party lists and the Brothers of Italy is ready to field the lawyer Sergio Rastrelli, even with Giorgia Meloni leaders. From FdI they fear that behind Maresca’s decision there is Matteo Salvini who wants to ‘hide’ the parties in Naples fearing a debacle with respect to the Brothers of Italy. Forza Italia is divided in two: one slice shares the decision not to present party lists, but another does not fit and wants the symbol of the Azzurri. The end result of this umpteenth chaos? Pd, M5S and even Antonio Bassolino rub their hands.

But let’s see the surveys. About 12 percentage points divide Gaetano Manfredi from Catello Maresca. There are many scenarios developed by Monitor Italia, the survey carried out by Tecnè with Dire Agency, with interviews carried out on June 23 on a sample of a thousand cases among citizens of the municipality of Naples. In all cases, the candidate supported by the Pd and Cinquestelle outclasses the center-right challenger. In all the cases submitted to the interviewees, Manfredi is supported by M5S, Pd and other civic and leftist movements. The center-right coalition, on the other hand, varies. In the first case, the center-right is united and supports Maresca (a very difficult hypothesis by now); Fdi, Fi and Lega they come with traditional symbols. In this case Manfredi would take 41.6% and Maresca 30.6.

In the second center-right case still united, Fdi presents itself with the traditional symbol, but Fi and Lega choose local symbols. Manfredi would rise to 42.5%, Maresca would fall to 29.7. In this scenario, Fi would have left 2.1 percentage points on the street (from 7.7% with the national symbol to 5.6% of the ‘civic’ choice). The third and fourth scenarios submitted in the survey take into consideration a divided center-right coalition. If Legae Fi supported Maresca by presenting local symbols, while Fdi chose Rakes by presenting the traditional symbol, the consensus would drop a little more. Manfredi would fly to 42.6% (the highest figure); Maresca at 16.2; Sergio Rastrelli at 13.1.

The fourth scenario is identical to the third, but with Giorgia Melonicapolista from Fdi. In this case the party would gain 1.7 points, going from 11.8 to 13.5%. And the candidates? Manfredi at 42.3%; Maresca at 15.7; Rastrelli al 14. Attention, because Bassolino, supported by Carlo Calenda’s Action is around 14% in the polls (underestimated according to many observers) and therefore in the event of a division of the Center-right in the ballot Mafredi and Bassolino could go with the coalition of the Center-right blatantly excluded , third and fourth. In the latter case, the center-right coalition is united and supports Rastrelli. Fdi, Fi and Lega are presented with traditional symbols. Manfredi at 40%; Rastrelli at 25; Maresca at 8.1.