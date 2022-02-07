Francesco Lollobrigida (FdI): “Electoral laws such as the proportional one have the sole purpose of deceiving citizens”. At the administrative offices? “FdI will be an alternative to the left and M5s. The hope is that FI and Lega will do the same “

More and more troubled waters in the center-right to the point that its very existence has been questioned before by Giorgia Meloni and then, when the Quirinale match is over, also by Matteo Salvini. The leader of FdI is now dictating her conditions and above all she says she is no longer willing to make the “best of a bad situation”, re-launching an anti-mess pact to the allies. Affaritaliani.it took stock of the situation with Francesco Lollobrigida. The FdI group leader in the Chamber, interviewed by our newspaper, crushes the Lega’s proposal of one federation on the model of the American Republican Partybut above all one proportional electoral law: “There is a tendency to propose electoral laws such as proportional which have the sole purpose of deceiving and deceiving citizens”.

President, let’s go in order. Today Antonio Tajani, from the columns of Free, argues that the center-right exists “because there are the people of the center-right”. Do you share?

The center-right people certainly exist and are looking for a worthy parliamentary representation. A representation that is by definition an alternative to the left and the Five Star Movement. We have little to do with them, much less the possibility of governing together, managing to carry out the programs that we guaranteed to our constituents when we asked them for their trust through the vote.

What is wrong with Salvini’s proposal for a federation on the model of the US Republican Party?

It is difficult to talk about future projects with those who, in the salient moments of the formation of the government and the election of the President of the Republic, chose an alliance with the Pd and M5s rather than remaining loyally and consistently with the center-right. There is a need to clarify the objectives before thinking about tools to achieve them. And, at the moment, the CDX forces that govern together with the Democratic Party and the Five Stars have failed to achieve significant objectives, in line with what the center-right people are asking of us, from immigration to taxes, passing through the reform of justice and individual freedoms. The choices to which the acts of the Draghi government have been linked have an opposite matrix to that for which our movement is fighting.

At the administrative offices, then, what will you do? Will you go alone?

The administrative elections are linked to the good governance of the territory, the figure of the mayors and the programs for the cities. And we, even in the administrative ones, will be alternatives to the left and the M5s. We hope that Forza Italia and the Lega will do the same throughout the country, not handing over other territories to the other field. As far as we are concerned, we intend to govern: we have excellent center-right administrators who lead the vast majority of the regions and many municipalities with valuable results in the interest of the citizens, but we have also set clear stakes.

The anti-mess pact is back.

These are stakes that make it impossible to involve political forces that have alternative proposals to ours and that, for this reason, would make government action ineffective even in the territories, as we believe is happening at the national level.

Already in the past FdI had advanced the same pact, which then fell on deaf ears. Why should it be welcomed this time, given the divisions so accentuated in the center-right?

There is a tendency to propose electoral laws such as the proportional one that have the sole purpose of deceiving and deceiving citizens, asking for votes based on programs and then finding themselves in the Palaces to make messes useful only to guarantee pockets of power and interests, in contrast with those of the voters. For FdI this path is not viable. To forge an alliance, we require citizens to know before they vote who they intend to govern and who not.

Minister Brunetta, for example, is not of the same opinion on the proportional and says enough to “bastard bipolarism”. How do we put it?

Evidently there are those who are willing to do anything to stay in government. There are members of Forza Italia, however, who have asked for Brunetta’s resignation. We think that you have to go to the government to do things and not that you have to do things to go to the government. There is a big difference.

Always looking at Forza Italia, there is also other salt on the wounds. In fact, a certain discontent from the parts of Arcore with respect to the words of Meloni must be recorded. That “I owe nothing to anyone” did not go down to Berlusconi.

Berlusconi was an excellent prime minister, perhaps the best, trying to defend the interests of the nation. And for this we believe that all Italians owe him something. As for Giorgia Meloni, you stressed the fact that FdI was willing to support her candidacy for this very reason and not because it owed Berlusconi something over the years. In particular, I remember that Meloni was a minister thanks to An and that we founded Brothers of Italy, leaving the People of Freedom when the latter was in its maximum splendor and risking losing everything. Not only that, but I also remember that when Giorgia ran for mayor of Rome, the leader of Forza Italia supported another candidate, preventing her, with that choice, from getting to the ballot.

However, there was a short circuit. Don’t you think so?

Beyond everything, however, I believe that Berlusconi is aware of the meaning of Giorgia Meloni’s words and appreciates her frankness, like all intelligent men who prefer loyalty to the hypocrisy of yes-men.

Let’s go back to the electoral law. Are you afraid that the proportional opening is just a way to hinder a political force like yours?

Nothing has ever scared us. The courageous choices of Giorgia Meloni and the leadership of the Brothers of Italy show that we do not allow ourselves to be influenced and do not exchange our consistency with opportunisms of any kind. A movement like ours in the Italian electoral system cannot be marginalized with palace conspiracies, blackmail or fraud laws. We are convinced that if someone were to choose this path it would make us even more likeable and credible in the eyes of the citizens.