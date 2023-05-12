Friday, May 12, 2023
Center | Pauliina Maukonen’s candidacy for center party secretary

May 12, 2023
in World Europe
Maukonen currently works as the head of the political think tank Alkio.

A workshop of ideas Alkio’s research manager Pauliina Maukonen has registered to run for party secretary of the center. Maukonen tells about it in a press release. The presentation was made by the Central Finland district at its annual meeting in Toivaka.

Maukonen currently works as the head of the political think tank Alkio. He has worked, among other things, as executive director of the central Finland district, general secretary of central women and Anneli Jäätteenmäki as a special assistant during the time he served as an MEP.

Previously has registered for the race Tea Saarnialawho told about his candidacy on Twitter. The matter was recently reported by Suomenmaa.

The current party secretary of the centre Riikka Pirkkalainen announced in April at the central party council meeting that he would give up his position.


