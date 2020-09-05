Center Party Conference Katri Kulmuni highlighted the problems of the euro: “Is there a flow failure in our currency union?”

Finland cannot now afford new permanent expenditures and new tax cuts must be refrained from, Kulmuni said in his political review.

Downtown chairman Katri Kulmuni in its political review at the party conference raised the problems of the single currency, the euro.

“Finland has benefited a lot from being part of the euro area. The devaluation cycle has been broken, we are part of a larger currency, we have lower interest rates, travel and trade have become easier, ”he said in a speech at the downtown party meeting on Saturday.

“However, there are also problems with the euro that we need to have a political debate on. The Eurozone Growth and Stability Pact was to set limits on the indebtedness and budget deficits of the eurozone countries. So far, mere contract discipline has not worked. Is it possible to make it work or is there a currency failure in our currency union? ”

My corner demanded that citizens be involved in the changes in the EU. According to him, the benefits and problems of the euro must be the subject of a broad political debate among all parties.

“Finland wants to be an active member of the EU. It is therefore necessary to launch a debate on how to restore decision-making and the rule of law on the euro – if it can be restored – to a legitimate and legal path, in accordance with common rules and in accordance with the legal sense of citizens and states. “

My eyebrows also said that the recovery package made by the EU due to the interest rate crisis must be considered a one-off. The package is intended to provide both loans and direct support to Member States to overcome the interest rate crisis.

My eyebrows estimate that many people “understandably ask if giving money to Italy is of any help to Finland’s employment and economy.” According to him, effectiveness depends on how EU countries spend money.

About the Finnish economy My eyebrows said that new fixed spending cannot be afforded and new tax cuts must be refrained from.

According to him, the government must send a message that export competitiveness will be safeguarded. Finland’s exports are threatened by a deep recession, as the interest rate crisis has frozen the economy around the world.

“Now that we are in debt, debt money and EU funding should be used to channel future investments.”