Middle Celebration Convention Annika Saarikko takes over the administration of the town heart: “We’d like you, Katri, sooner or later”

Within the first spherical of voting, Minister of Science and Tradition Annika Saarikko received Katri Kulmun, the sitting chair of the town heart.

Oulu

Downtown The presidential race obtained the anticipated resolution on Saturday when the minister of science and tradition was overthrown because the get together chief Annika Saarikko.

The race was determined on the get together assembly within the first spherical of voting in clear numbers. The archipelago obtained 1,157 votes, and the resigning chairman Katri Kulmuni 773 votes.

Instantly after his victory, Saarikko thanked Kulmuni profusely for his ideological and tireless fighter.

“You’ve lived and breathed downtown each day of this previous 12 months,” he mentioned.

“We’ll proceed to wish you, Katri. I would like it, the middle wants it and Finland wants it. ”

Saarikko, 36, is a third-term MP from Oripää in Southwest Finland. He has beforehand served as Minister of Household and Primary Companies, amongst different issues Juha Sipilän within the Board in 2017–2019. Saarikko has additionally sat because the vice chairman of the middle in 2010–2016.

He’ll change into the sixteenth chairman of the middle.

Previous to his election, Saarikko gave a speech during which he emotionally appealed to his constituents:

Katri Kulmuni rose to heart management final fall. So his time period is now solely a 12 months lengthy. What makes the scenario distinctive is that the Middle now ousted its chairman earlier than he had time to carry any elections.

Many within the metropolis heart have been dissatisfied, amongst different issues, with the truth that the get together’s assist throughout Kulmun has not jerked from traditionally weak readings. Kulmuni’s positions had been in all probability additionally weakened by the resignation of the Minister of Finance in the summertime and the riddle he had launched in regards to the central authorities’s place.

Clearly upset, Kulmuni thanked his supporters on Saturday and appealed to the downtown residents to offer their assist to Saariko for the good thing about the downtown space. He additionally hoped that Saarikko would have time to develop in his mission. This is also interpreted as a spike for the get together that ousted him.

“Help the president,” Kulmuni mentioned.

Sitting the problem of the chairman has been distinctive within the heart. Now, after the race, the large problem for the get together is how it will likely be capable of rally and line up unitedly in the direction of the municipal elections subsequent spring.

Controversy and division into totally different camps can be devastating for a celebration if it’s going to get its heels on the rise.

Saarikko mentioned that now the get together should be given a spot for the feelings and the get together time.

“There are tears of each pleasure and disappointment right here,” he mentioned.

In response to Saarikko, uniting the trail takes place, amongst different issues, by tolerating that there is no such thing as a have to agree on every little thing.

Saarikko didn’t but need to precisely assess Kulmun’s future place within the get together. He said that he first wished to debate the matter with Kulmun himself. Saarikko nonetheless jogged my memory in his phrases of thanks that the door is open to the previous president.

To the presidency the Vice-President of the Middle additionally attended Petri Honkonen, who got here in third with 308 votes, entrepreneur Ilkka Tiainenwho mentioned 22 votes and an entrepreneur Jari Tasanen, which obtained 4 votes.