06/29/2023 – 22:28

Around 250 people held a demonstration earlier this Thursday night (29) for zero tariffs on public transport in the city of São Paulo. The act, convened by trade unions and social groups, began in front of the Municipal Theater of São Paulo, in the center of the city.

Protesters burned a turnstile at the beginning of the act and shouted slogans for the end of charging for tickets on trains, buses and subways in the city. The act moved in a march through the streets of the center to Praça da República and ended at Praça Roosevelt, in the Consolação region.

“This demonstration is, in the first place, because we think that the tariff is absurdly expensive. The service is not suitable for the population. But also to remember the memory of June 2013, which is symbolic”, highlighted one of the coordinators of the act, Altino Prazeres, member of the Union of Subway Workers of São Paulo.

He pointed out that the recent proposals presented both by the City Hall and by the Chamber of Councilors of São Paulo in favor of the free pass may mean an opportunity to debate the subject in depth. “After the number of users on public transport decreased, with the pandemic, with new transport technologies and home officethe businessmen discovered the following: all that money is not coming: ‘how about the city hall give us more money?’”, he said.

“But we’re going to take their cue, we want to debate and we want zero tariffs. We want this debate to take place and to be asked by the population. You could hold a plebiscite with the population to find out what their interest is,” added Altino.

At the end of last year, the City Hall of São Paulo requested a feasibility study for the adoption of the free pass in the city. The “Tarifa Zero” project is being developed by São Paulo Transporte (SPTrans), a public company that manages transport in the municipality. According to the municipal administration, the study is not yet ready. On the last day of the 15th, city councilors of São Paulo proposed a bill which gives partial free access to the city of São Paulo, especially for low-income people.

Among the entities that called for the demonstration were Unidos Para Lutar, Ação Antifascista SP, Juntos!, Colectivo Feminino Marielle Vive, Luta Popular, Union of Subway Workers of São Paulo, Transição Socialista, PSTU, and Socialist Revolution Rebellion. Members of the anti-fascist supporters of the Palmeiras, São Paulo and Corinthians teams were also present.

“In June, there was a series of activities about the 10 years [da manifestação] de 2013. Lectures, press interviews, documentaries, books, and this act today arose from people who found themselves in these activities and from a certain discomfort about the memory of 2013, losing the claiming character that that movement had”, said Caio Martins , who was once a member of the Movimento Passe Livre (MPL), and was one of the organizers of today’s demonstration.

