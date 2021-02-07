Anatoly Altstein, a virologist at the Gamaleya Center, reacted to the preliminary results of an investigation into the Wuhan pandemic. His words are quoted by “Moscow speaking”.

According to Alstein, the assumptions about the artificial origin of the virus have no real basis. “Apparently, the most important question that interests the public is whether the virus was created in Wuhan at the Institute of Virology? That people decided to create a virus that would destroy humanity, ”he said.

The virologist called this assumption a conspiracy hypothesis. “I think the virus, of course, came about naturally. The investigation, which was carried out by WHO specialists, will most likely confirm this, ”he added.

Earlier it was reported that WHO representatives discovered new evidence during an investigation into the causes of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan. According to zoologist Peter Dashak, the evidence relates to the role of the seafood market in causing the pandemic. He clarified that the seafood market in Wuhan was untouched during the pandemic. Dashak did not disclose other details of the investigation.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. Initially, it was believed that the source of the new infection was the seafood market. At the same time, WHO stated that it did not have verified information that this market was indeed the source of the coronavirus. Reports also began to appear that the infection began to spread from the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.